Abstract

To fully respond to the provisions of the Judicial Authority relating to the care of minors and/or young adults subjected to judicial measures and affected by mental suffering and/or substance abuse, also with a view to a possible provision of placement in a therapeutic community, the UOSD "Protection of the Health of Adults and Minors in the Penal Area" - ASL Salerno has ensured operations through the establishment of a dedicated multidisciplinary team, made up of a psychiatrist, psychologist and social worker, as required by DGRC 567/2018, or as the only interface with the Judicial Authority in reference to healthcare. This article aims to describe the birth of the EMM (Equipe Multidisciplinare Minori), and of the methods used to take care of minors and/or young adult offenders affected by mental suffering and/or substance abuse. The article examines a sample of 207 minors, relating to the years 2018-2022, to highlight the most critical areas.



===







Riassunto. Per dare piena risposta ai dispositivi dell'Autorità Giudiziaria relativamente alla presa in carico dei minori e/o giovani adulti sottoposti a provvedimento giudiziario e interessati da sofferenza psichica e/o abuso di sostanze, anche nella prospettiva di un eventuale provvedimento di collocamento in comunità terapeutica, la UOSD "Tutela della Salute Adulti e Minori di Area Penale" della ASL Salerno ha assicurato l'operatività mediante l'istituzione di un'équipe multidisciplinare dedicata, costituita da psichiatra, tre psicologi e assistente sociale, così come disposto dalla DGRC 567/2018, ovvero come unica interfaccia con l'Autorità Giudiziaria in riferimento all'assistenza sanitaria. Il presente articolo si pone come obiettivo quello di effettuare una descrizione della nascita dell'Équipe Multidisciplinare Minori (EMM) e delle modalità utilizzate per la presa in carico dei minori e/o giovani adulti autori di reato interessati da sofferenza psichica e/o abuso di sostanze. L'articolo prende in esame un campione di 207 minori, relativo agli anni 2018-2022, per evidenziare le aree di maggiore criticità.



Parole chiave. Minori, adolescenti, area penale, reati, disagio psichico, abuso di sostanze.

Language: it