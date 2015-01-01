Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide constitutes a significant global health concern. Joiner's interpersonal-psychological theory of suicide focuses on three variables: Thwarted Belongingness (TB), Perceived Burdensomeness (PB) and Acquired Capability for Suicide.



METHODS: A sample of 90 psychiatric patients, comprising outpatients, inpatients and individuals residing in therapeutic communities, was recruited between 2021 and 2022. Scales measuring anxiety, depression, mental pain, reasons for living, TB, PB and fearlessness about death were administered. Patients with and without suicidal ideation (SI), as well as those with and without history of suicide attempt (SA) were compared and two stepwise logistic regression models were performed.



RESULTS: Both patients with SI and with SA had higher anxiety, depression, mental pain, PB, fearlessness about death and lower self-esteem. Notably, depression, PB and beliefs about coping strategies were strongly associated with SI, while higher fearlessness about death and PB were strongly linked to history of SA. Additionally, inpatients and therapeutic community patients were at higher risk of suicide and had higher levels of depression compared to outpatients. LIMITATIONS: The small sample size and the inclusion of patients with mixed psychiatric diagnoses limit the generalizability of the findings. The cross-sectional design hinders causal hypotheses about the relationship between current SI or past SA and potential risk factors. The use of self-report measures entails biases. The analyses did not include details about pharmacological treatments.



CONCLUSIONS: SA history could be explained by fearlessness about death. Improving the ability to cope with suicidal thoughts constitutes a pivotal component of therapeutic interventions with suicidal patients.

Language: en