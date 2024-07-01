|
Sicotte R, D'Andrea G, Dumais A, Crocker AG, Villeneuve M, Brochu E, Abdel-Baki A. Schizophr. Res. 2024; 271: 283-291.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
39079405
BACKGROUND: There is a well-established, although complex, association between aggression and psychosis, particularly in the early stages of illness. Some persons display aggressive behaviors even prior to psychosis onset. However, factors associated with aggressive behaviors prior to and at first-episode psychosis (FEP) onset remain underdocumented. AIMS: The objective is two-fold: 1) to describe the prevalence of verbal and physical aggression occurring during the premorbid phase and at FEP onset; 2) distinguish the factors associated with aggressive behaviors during these two periods.
Language: en
Violence; Aggressive behaviors; First-episode psychosis; Premorbid phase; Psychosis onset