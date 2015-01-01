SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Shaman J, Kandula S, Pei S, Galanti M, Olfson M, Gould M, Keyes K. Sci. Adv. 2024; 10(31): eadq4074.

(Copyright © 2024, American Association for the Advancement of Science)

10.1126/sciadv.adq4074

39083618

PMC11290520

The spread of suicidal behavior among individuals is often described as a contagion; however, rigorous modeling of suicide as a dynamic, contagious process is minimal. Here, we develop and validate a model-inference system depicting suicide ideation and death and use it to quantify the contagion processes in the US associated with two prominent celebrity suicide events: Robin Williams during 2014 and Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, which occurred 3 days apart during 2018. We show that both events produced large transient increases of suicide contagion contact rates, i.e., the spread of suicidal thought and behavior, and a period of elevated suicidal ideation in the general population. Our modeling approach provides a framework for quantifying suicidal contagion and better understanding, preventing, and containing its spread.


Humans; Female; Male; United States/epidemiology; *Suicide/psychology; *Suicidal Ideation

