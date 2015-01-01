Abstract

The Baishi landslide was located in the western part of Beichuan County, Sichuan Province, China. The landslide experienced multiple minor collapses at the front part, accompanying with numerous tensile cracks. To comprehensively grasp the stability conditions and predict the moment of failure of the landslide, deformation monitoring of the landslide has been carried out from the moment that the landslide was reported until it failed. This study analyzed the different phases of landslide deformation and its failure mechanism through the analysis of monitoring data. The result showed that the failure manifests both the retrogressive and advancing features. The landslide was divided into several zones based on the spatial variation of the deformation characteristics. Moreover, the improved tangential angle criterion is applied to categorize the deformation phases of a landslide. Investigating the surface displacement vectors and vector angles of landslides plays a significant role for ascertaining the failure and sliding mechanism. The monitoring results revealed that the front part of the landslide played a key role in the stability of the landslide. Therefore, the monitoring data from this zone were crucial for predicting the moment of complete landslide failure.

Language: en