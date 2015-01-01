Abstract

Suicide represents a significant problem for healthcare professionals such as veterinarians. Previous studies showed that contextual and individual risk factors can contribute to suicidality among veterinarians. In the present study, self-report measures on exposure to animal euthanasia, substance abuse, reflective functioning, and suicidal ideation were administered to 1556 Italian veterinarians aged 24-74 years old. Structural equation modelling revealed that failures in reflective functioning and substance abuse were associated with suicidal ideation. Prevention programs focusing on improving reflective functioning and decreasing substance abuse might reduce suicide risk among veterinarians.

Language: en