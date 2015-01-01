Abstract

Research indicates that patients with a lifetime history of suicide attempts are particularly burdened. However, investigations of their characteristics and comparisons with other patients are scarce. This study aimed to fill this research gap, using routine clinical data and guided by theoretical models. Data of N = 706 patients (54.4% women) was collected at the psychosomatic inpatient/day-clinic unit of a German university clinic. It comprised sociodemographic data and information about previous experiences (e.g., childhood abuse and neglect), symptom measures (e.g., the PHQ-9) and individual differences (e.g., the level of personality functioning assessed with the OPD-SQS). Groups were compared using independent t-tests or χ(2)-tests. Of the total sample, 118 patients (16.7%) reported suicide attempts. Those with a history of suicide attempts were more likely to have a migration background and a lower level of education, smoke (heavily) and use illegal substances. They reported lower levels of personality functioning, more current symptoms and traumatic previous experiences of abuse and neglect. Screening for previous suicidal behavior as well as associated factors can yield valuable information for clinical practice. Many group differences map onto previously observed specific risk factors for suicidal behavior, supporting the conceptual models and underscoring their relevance among clinical populations as well.

Language: en