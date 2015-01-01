Abstract

Korean dramas (K-dramas), with their unique characteristics, often encourage binge-watching. Moreover, the cultural norms and rituals surrounding alcohol, prevalent in South Korea, are mirrored in K-dramas that have gained global audiences in recent years. The present study aimed to examine problematic K-drama series watching, and the potential associations with alcohol consumption among global adult audiences from Israel and Indonesia. An online questionnaire was distributed to a non-probability convenience sample of 638 adult viewers of K-drama, of whom 383 (60%) were Indonesian and 255 (40%) were Israeli. Fifteen percent of the audiences were identified as displaying problematic K-drama series watching, 36% reported ever drinking Soju (the traditional unique Korean drink), 41% reported drinking alcohol in the past 3 months, and 24% reported binge drinking in the past 12 months. Participants who were higher in problematic K-drama series watching were more likely to be involved with drinking Soju, drinking alcohol in the past 3 months, and binge drinking in the last year. Indonesians and Israelis have significantly different viewing patterns and alcohol consumption. 21.2% of Israelis identified as problematic K-drama series watching compared to 10.7% of Indonesians. Greater percentage of the Israelis have reported consumption of alcohol than Indonesians. Multiple linear regression for problematic K-drama series watching revealed that Israeli audiences, younger age, being defined as a fan, being a member of a K-drama social network, higher number of weekly hours spent watching, and greater number of dramas being watched per month were associated with more problematic K-drama series watching. Series binge-watching may entail potentially negative health and social consequences and professionals should pay more attention to this type of problematic behavior. The identification of problematic K-drama series watching and its association with increased alcohol consumption, suggests the need for health policymakers to consider cultural influences on media alcohol messages consumption.

Language: en