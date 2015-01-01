Abstract

Understanding the difference between the proportion of sexual offenses that are officially detected versus the total number of sexual crimes that occur has been of interest to decision makers for some time. Previous studies have not considered possible racial differences. More aggressive responses by police and the criminal justice system as well as cultural differences in victim type/reporting rates may result in differences between detection rates of Black versus White men. In the current study (N = 190), we examined the difference between Black (n = 51) and White (n = 139) men committed to a forensic hospital as a Sexually Violent Person on factors that could impact the detected rate. Overall, we found that White men had significantly more total victims, undetected victims, undetected and detected child victims, total male victims, undetected male victims, undetected acquaintance victims, and total (detected and undetected) acquaintance victims than Black men. Black men had significantly more detected adult victims, but this difference did not remain when accounting for undetected victims. We explore reasons for these differences as well as provide recommendations for practice.

Language: en