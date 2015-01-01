Abstract

PURPOSE: There is a dearth of research on suicidal ideation (SI) that occurs specifically in the context of drinking alcohol. Alcohol use and binge drinking are both elevated among college students, among whom sexual and gender minority (SGM) students are at particular risk for SI. This manuscript examines alcohol use, SI, and SI specifically in the context of alcohol use among a large sample of undergraduate students and examines differences across sexual and gender minority groups.



METHODS: Data were drawn from ~ 300,000 students who completed the American College Health Association National College Health Assessment (ACHA-NCHA) between Spring 2019 and Fall 2022. Participants reported identity variables and information about drinking behaviors and suicidal ideation over the past year. Multilevel models were used for all analyses.



RESULTS: Risky drinking behaviors and higher blood alcohol content during the last episode of social drinking were associated with higher odds of SI while drinking. Rates of risky drinking behaviors, SI, and SI while drinking were elevated among SGM students with SGM men and nonbinary students reporting the highest rates across groups.



CONCLUSION: SI while drinking, which is seldom assessed in measures of either measures of suicidal thoughts or alcohol use behavior, is an important construct for further research to improve our understanding of high risk states for suicide. Given elevated rates of alcohol use and SI among college students, providing education and resources to reduce SI while drinking is a critical target for universities, particularly to reduce risk among vulnerable SGM students.

