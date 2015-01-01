|
Kellerman JK, Rizvi SL, Duberstein PR, Kleiman EM. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: There is a dearth of research on suicidal ideation (SI) that occurs specifically in the context of drinking alcohol. Alcohol use and binge drinking are both elevated among college students, among whom sexual and gender minority (SGM) students are at particular risk for SI. This manuscript examines alcohol use, SI, and SI specifically in the context of alcohol use among a large sample of undergraduate students and examines differences across sexual and gender minority groups.
Alcohol; Suicidal ideation; College Students; Sexual/Gender minority