Abstract

PURPOSE: For many individuals with a psychotic disorder societal recovery is not accomplished. Research on societal recovery trajectories is mostly focussed on patients with a first episode psychosis. The present study aims to identify distinct societal trajectories in those with long duration of illness, through the identification of patient subgroups that are characterized by homogeneous trajectories.



METHODS: Longitudinal data were used from an ongoing dynamic cohort in which people with a psychotic disorder receive yearly measurements to perform a latent class growth analysis. Societal functioning was assessed with the Functional Recovery tool, consisting of three items (1) daily living and self-care, (2) work, study and housekeeping, and (3) social contacts. Furthermore, logistic regression was used to compare subgroups with similar societal recovery at baseline, but distinct trajectories.



RESULTS: A total of 1476 people were included with a mean treatment time of 19 years (SD 10.1). Five trajectories of functioning were identified, a high stable (24.5%), a medium stable (28.3%), a low stable (12.7%), a high declining (11.2%) and a medium increasing subgroup (23.3%). Predictors for not deteriorating included happiness, recent hospitalisation, being physically active, middle or higher education and fewer negative symptoms. Predictors for improving included fewer positive and negative symptoms, fewer behavioural problems and fewer physical and cognitive impairments.



CONCLUSION: While the majority of individuals show a stable trajectory over four years, there were more patients achieving societal recovery than patients deteriorating. Predictors for improvement are mainly related to symptoms and behavioural problems, while predictors for deteriorating are related to non-symptomatic aspects such as physical activity, happiness and level of education.

