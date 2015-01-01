Abstract

Tendons play fundamental roles in the execution of human movement and therefore understanding tendon function, health and disease is important for everyday living and sports performance. The acute mechanical behavioural and physiological responses to short-term loading of tendons, as well as more chronic morphological and mechanical adaptations to longer term loading, differ between sexes. This has led some researchers to speculate that there may be a sex-specific injury risk in tendons. However, the link between anatomical, physiological and biomechanical sex-specific differences in tendons and their contributory role in the development of tendon disease injuries has not been critically evaluated. This review outlines the evidence surrounding the sex-specific physiological and biomechanical responses and adaptations to loading and discusses how this evidence compares to clinical evidence on tendon injuries and rehabilitation in the Achilles and patellar tendons in humans. Using the evidence available in both sports science and medicine, this may provide a more holistic understanding to improve our ability to enhance human tendon health and performance in both sexes.

