We acknowledge the Letter to the Editor by Bullock and colleagues [1] regarding our article "Machine learning for understanding and predicting injuries in football" [2], and appreciate the opportunity to respond. In our Leading Article [2], we outlined the topics of sport injury and machine learning, before describing examples from the literature that had used machine learning to examine the workload-injury relationship in football. Our aim was to "aid readers both from sport science and machine learning communities in their understanding of sports injury articles employing machine learning" (p. 2) [2]. We concluded: "the myriad ways machine learning can be employed can also lead to difficulty in synthesising the current research evidence into an overall, unified, conclusion. Indeed, there remain questions as to the utility of these models for real-world application" (p. 8) [2].
