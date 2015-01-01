Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although substance use rates among adolescents have decreased, drug overdose deaths among adolescents have increased since 2020, driven largely by illegally made fentanyl (IMF). This study explores substance use patterns and characteristics of adolescents who were assessed for substance use disorder (SUD) treatment to inform prevention and response strategies.



METHODS: A convenience sample of adolescents aged 10-18 years assessed for SUD treatment from September 2017 to December 2021 was analyzed using the Comprehensive Health Assessment for Teens. The percentage of lifetime and past 30-day substance use was examined. Adolescent characteristics (e.g., demographics, history of overdoses or hospital visits due to drug/alcohol use) were analyzed by lifetime substances used.



RESULTS: Among 5,377 assessments, most were male (58.7%), aged 16-18 years (50.5%), non-Hispanic White (43.1%), enrolled in school (87.3%), and living with their parent(s) (72.4%). The most commonly reported lifetime substances used were marijuana (68.0%), alcohol (54.2%), and prescription opioid misuse (13.6%). The most common past 30-day substance use combination was alcohol and marijuana (35.6%). The percentage of assessments indicating past-year overdoses or hospital visits due to drug/alcohol use was greatest among those who reported lifetime use of IMF (24.0%), followed by heroin (21.4%) and cocaine (15.3%). Overall, 2.3% reported lifetime IMF use and 0.6% thought IMF was causing them the most problems.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings inform opportunities to address substance use and increased IMF-involved overdose among adolescents. Continued overdose prevention and response strategies such as evidence-based education campaigns, naloxone distribution and harm reduction efforts, and evidence-based SUD treatment expansion are needed.

Language: en