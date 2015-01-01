Abstract

OBJECTIVE: At unsignalized T-intersections, right turning drivers from major or minor roads have to accept or reject the available gap and cross the intersection. Poor judgment may arise risk of collision with the major road conflicting vehicles. Subject drivers intending to cross the intersection encounter wide range of gaps. Drivers accept large gaps and reject small gaps. However, drivers experience dilemma over a wide range of gaps. This study aims to examine dilemma experienced by the right turning drivers by modeling gap acceptance and rejection decisions for estimating dilemma zone boundaries on major road.



METHODS: Videographic method was considered for collecting traffic movement data at unsignalized T-intersections. Traffic video data was collected at three specific unsignalized T-intersections with varying degree of channelization. After this, accepted and rejected gaps with different traffic characteristics of offending vehicles (subject drivers) and conflicting vehicles such as speed, distance, vehicle type, etc. for right turning movements were extracted from the video data to analyze gap acceptance and rejection decisions of the drivers and estimate dilemma zone boundaries.



RESULTS: Gap decisions (acceptance or rejection) were modeled using Generalized Linear Model (GLM) as a function of conflicting vehicle type, speed, and distance from the intersection along with degree of channelization for major and minor roads. The results showed that gap rejection probability increased with increment in conflicting vehicle's speed and decrement in conflicting vehicle's distance from the intersection. Dilemma zone boundaries were obtained using developed GLM models by estimating the conflicting vehicle distance from the intersection for 90% and 10% gap rejection probabilities. Dilemma zone boundaries were observed to shift farther from the intersection with increase in vehicle speed and vehicle size. The analysis revealed that subject drivers experienced more dilemma while accepting a gap from major road as compared to minor road.



CONCLUSIONS: This study showed that channelization plays a major role in mitigating dilemma of the subject drivers. Overall, the study identified dilemma zone boundaries for unsignalized T-intersections which may assist the right turning subject drivers to cross the intersection safely.

