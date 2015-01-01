|
Yue JK, Etemad LL, Elguindy MM, van Essen TA, Belton PJ, Nelson LD, McCrea MA, Vreeburg RJG, Gotthardt CJ, Tracey JX, Coskun BC, Krishnan N, Halabi C, Eagle SR, Korley FK, Robertson CS, Duhaime AC, Satris GG, Tarapore PE, Huang MC, Madhok DY, Giacino JT, Mukherjee P, Yuh EL, Valadka AB, Puccio AM, Okonkwo DO, Sun X, Jain S, Manley GT, DiGiorgio AM, Badjatia N, Barber J, Bodien YG, Fabian B, Ferguson AR, Foreman B, Gardner RC, Gopinath S, Grandhi R, Russell Huie J, Dirk Keene C, Lingsma HF, Macdonald CL, Markowitz AJ, Merchant R, Ngwenya LB, Rodgers RB, Schneider ALC, Schnyer DM, Taylor SR, Temkin NR, Torres-Espín A, Vassar MJ, Wang KKW, Wong JC, Zafonte RD. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2024; 9(1): e001501.
(Copyright © 2024, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
39081460
OBJECTIVES: An estimated 14-23% of patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) incur multiple lifetime TBIs. The relationship between prior TBI and outcomes in patients with moderate to severe TBI (msTBI) is not well delineated. We examined the associations between prior TBI, in-hospital mortality, and outcomes up to 12 months after injury in a prospective US msTBI cohort.
traumatic brain injury; mortality; risk factor; patient outcome assessment