Abstract

Adolescent dating violence (ADV) is a pervasive public health issue associated with numerous social, psychological, and physical health consequences. Thus, programs are often implemented to prevent ADV and promote healthy relationships. Although there is a growing body of literature on primary ADV prevention strategies (i.e., prevention), little is known about secondary (e.g., early intervention) and tertiary (e.g., manage and reduce impact once occurring) ADV prevention approaches. This systematic review, guided by Cochrane Review methodology, summarizes available evidence on secondary and tertiary ADV preventive interventions. The search had no date restriction and was conducted in eight databases in November 2022. Studies published in English and/or Spanish were included if they described the development, implementation, and/or evaluation of a secondary and/or tertiary preventive intervention for ADV. After screening the titles and abstracts of 3,645 articles, 31 articles were included in this study, reporting on 14 secondary, 3 primary/secondary, 6 secondary/tertiary, and 1 tertiary ADV preventive intervention. The included studies highlighted that available secondary ADV prevention strategies are quite effective in preventing ADV victimization and perpetration, and that the effects may be strongest for teens with a higher risk of being involved in an abusive relationship. The only included study that reported on a tertiary intervention was a program development study. Based on the lack of tertiary prevention strategies available for ADV, clinical interventions focusing on treating and reducing negative consequences after ADV are needed.

