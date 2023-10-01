Abstract

This review aims to comprehensively consolidate and synthesize the existing body of empirical research on the perceptions and experiences of healthcare professionals, trainees, and students concerning microaggression interactions within diverse clinical settings. The review protocol was registered with the international prospective register of systematic reviews (PROSPERO CRD42024546443). We employed the Joanna Briggs Institute's mixed-methods systematic review approach. Comprehensive electronic database searches were conducted across eight databases (Medline, Embase, CINAHL, PsycINFO, Scopus, Web of Science, Social Science Database, and ProQuest Dissertation and Theses) from their respective inception dates up to October 1, 2023. The selection criteria included studies reporting instances of interprofessional or intra-professional microaggressions occurring in clinical environments among healthcare professionals, trainees, and students identifying as heterosexual and without disabilities. In total, 37 studies met the eligibility criteria and were included in our review. Our analysis revealed three primary themes: Racial Microaggressions in the Clinical Environment, Gender Microaggressions in the Clinical Environment, and Religious Microaggressions in the Clinical Environment. Research must delve deeply into these experiences to better understand their long-term consequences, while policy initiatives should be designed to establish equitable, inclusive, and respectful healthcare environments. Collaborative endeavors bridging research and policy are paramount to dismantling barriers and nurturing an inclusive healthcare landscape.

