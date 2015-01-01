|
Fang Z, Martin M, Copeland L, Evans R, Shenderovich Y. Trauma Violence Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
39082191
Evidence shows that parenting interventions are an effective method of reducing caregiver-perpetrated child maltreatment. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has changed the provision of parenting interventions worldwide, with many interventions adapting to continue providing services during the crisis. This global systematic review examined how parenting interventions targeting child maltreatment and its risk and protective factors were adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic. We searched for studies published between 2020 and 2022 and identified 31 eligible studies. The data on the rationale, process, feasibility, acceptability, and impacts of adaptations were narratively synthesized in accordance with the Framework for Reporting Adaptations and Modifications to Evidence-Based Interventions.
Language: en
child maltreatment; adaptation; digital delivery; parenting intervention