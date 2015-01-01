Abstract

Evidence shows that parenting interventions are an effective method of reducing caregiver-perpetrated child maltreatment. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has changed the provision of parenting interventions worldwide, with many interventions adapting to continue providing services during the crisis. This global systematic review examined how parenting interventions targeting child maltreatment and its risk and protective factors were adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic. We searched for studies published between 2020 and 2022 and identified 31 eligible studies. The data on the rationale, process, feasibility, acceptability, and impacts of adaptations were narratively synthesized in accordance with the Framework for Reporting Adaptations and Modifications to Evidence-Based Interventions.



RESULTS showed that most adaptations were proactive and focused on delivery methods, predominantly digitalization. While feasibility and acceptability were generally observed, the impacts of adapted programs were inconclusive. Inadequate reporting, especially regarding rationale, fidelity, facilitator capacity building, stakeholder involvement, and decision-making processes, was noted. The review recommends enhanced planning, documentation, and reporting of program adaptations using established guidelines, as well as process and impact evaluations.

