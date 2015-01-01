Abstract

Although 9 million older adults are estimated to be victims of sexual violence and abuse (SVA) globally each year, this population is largely overlooked in criminological research. Given the known impacts of SVA, particularly for older victims, enhanced understanding of incident characteristics, and how these events unfold, is crucial to improving prevention and response. Guided by environmental criminology perspectives, a scoping review was conducted to assess the extent to which SVA events against older people have been empirically examined to gain an understanding of the immediate circumstances in which incidents occur and how this can inform early intervention and prevention. Eight databases were searched, with records included if they reported characteristics of SVA events occurring in older adulthood, were original, peer-reviewed, empirical research, and published in English. After screening 1,278 records, 33 studies were included for review.



FINDINGS demonstrate that considerable attention has been given to understanding who is involved in SVA events and what typically occurs, however, there is a dearth of information regarding when and how these crimes are perpetrated, and the situational factors influencing offending. Resultingly, prevention recommendations largely focus on actors (e.g., victims, perpetrators, witnesses), rather than the environment in which abuse occurs, emphasizing significant gaps in understanding and response to this growing issue.

Language: en