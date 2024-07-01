SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kiaris H. Trends Mol. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.molmed.2024.07.005

39069395

Historical reasons resulted in the almost exclusive use of a few species, most prominently Mus musculus, as the mainstream models in biomedical research. This selection was not based on Mus's distinctive relevance to human disease but rather to the pre-existing availability of resources and tools for the species that were used as models, which has enabled their adoption for research in health sciences. Unless the utilization and range of nontraditional research models expand considerably, progress in biomedical research will remain restricted within the trajectory that has been set by the existing models and their ability to provide clinically relevant information.


drug attrition; drug discovery; genetic diversity; heterosis; outbred rodents; preclinical failures; scientific tradition

