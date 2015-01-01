Abstract

BACKGROUND: Health literacy (HL) refers to the ability to understand and process information provided by the healthcare system and depends on various factors, such as language comprehension, education, and social environment. Low HL was recently associated with increased readmission, morbidity, and mortality. Little is known about HL levels in physical trauma patients. The aim of this study was to determine general HL in physical trauma patients in an outpatient setting and to evaluate possible differences based on demographic characteristics. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A total of 100 physical trauma patients were recruited in the outpatient trauma facility of the Medical University of Vienna. All recruited patients completed the German Short Test of Functional Health Literacy (S-TOFHLA).



RESULTS: The evaluated HL index ranged between 20 and 36 points (highest achievable score: 36 points), with the mean value calculated at 34.3 (adequate). Out of 100 participants, 97 patients (97%) showed adequate HL and 3 patients (3%) reached a score corresponding to a marginal understanding. No patient showed inadequate HL utilizing the S‑TOFHLA tool. No significant differences were found between different demographic categories, including age, education level, native language, and injury location.



CONCLUSION: In this study, included outpatient trauma patients demonstrated an overall adequate understanding of healthcare related information. Age, sociodemographic background, and/or educational status did not influence performance, which leads to the question as to whether the German version of the S‑TOFHLA is valid to representatively measure HL in these patients. Furthermore, regarding the obvious shortcomings of the S‑TOFHLA, the education standard of the respective population should be taken into consideration when choosing an appropriate testing tool.

Language: en