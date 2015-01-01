|
Citation
Christ A, Bamer O, Seilern Und Aspang J, Aldrian S, Herold J, Haider T. Wien. Klin. Wochenschr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
39085647
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Health literacy (HL) refers to the ability to understand and process information provided by the healthcare system and depends on various factors, such as language comprehension, education, and social environment. Low HL was recently associated with increased readmission, morbidity, and mortality. Little is known about HL levels in physical trauma patients. The aim of this study was to determine general HL in physical trauma patients in an outpatient setting and to evaluate possible differences based on demographic characteristics. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A total of 100 physical trauma patients were recruited in the outpatient trauma facility of the Medical University of Vienna. All recruited patients completed the German Short Test of Functional Health Literacy (S-TOFHLA).
Language: en
Keywords
Validation; German S-TOFHLA; Medical information comprehension; Outpatient facilty; Patient education; Physical trauma patients; Sociodemographic factors