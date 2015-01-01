Abstract

BACKGROUND: Occupational hand and wrist injuries (OHWIs) account for 25% of work-related accidents in low- and middle-income countries. In Colombia, more than 500000 occupational accidents occurred in 2021, and although the rate declined to less than 5% in 2020 and 2021, at least one in four accidents involved a hand or wrist injury.



AIM: To describe the OHWIs in workers seen at the emergency room at a second-level hospital in Colombia.



METHODS: An observational study was performed using data from workers who experienced OHWIs and attended a second-level hospital, between June, 2020 and May, 2021. The overall frequency of OHWIs, as well as their distribution by sociodemographic, clinical, and occupational variables, are described. Furthermore, association patterns between sex, anatomical area (fingers, hand, wrist), and type of job were analyzed by correspondence analysis (CA).



RESULTS: There were 2.101 workers treated for occupational accidents, 423 (20.3%) were cases of OHWIs, which mainly affected men (93.9%) with a median age of 31 years and who worked mainly in mining (75.9%). OHWIs were more common in the right upper extremity (55.3%) and comprised different types of injuries, such as contusion (42.1%), laceration (27.9%), fracture (18.7%), and crush injury (15.6%). They primarily affected the phalanges (95.2%), especially those of the first finger (25.7%). The CAs showed associations between the injured anatomical area and the worker's job that differed in men and women (explained variance > 90%).



CONCLUSION: One out of five workers who suffered occupational accidents in Cundinamarca, Columbia had an OHWI, affecting mainly males employed in mining. This occupational profile is likely to lead to prolonged rehabilitation, and permanent functional limitations. Our results might be useful for adjusting preventive measures in cluster risk groups.

Language: en