Abstract

Safety decisions for vehicles at an intersection rely on real-time, objective and continuous assessment of risks in vehicle-pedestrian interactions. Existing surrogate safety models, constrained by ideal assumptions of constant current speed and reliant on interaction points, often misjudge risks, and show inefficiency, inaccuracy and discontinuity. This work proposes a novel model for evaluation of those risks in vehicle-pedestrian interactions at intersections, which abstracts the pedestrian distribution density around a vehicle into a generalized model of driver-pedestrian interaction preferences. The introduction of two conceptions: 'driving risk index' and 'driving risk gradient,' facilitates the delineation of driving spaces for identifying safety-critical events. By means of the trajectory data from three intersections, model parameters are calibrated and a multidimensional vehicle-pedestrian interaction risk (VPIR) model is proposed to adapt the complex and dynamic characteristics of vehicle-pedestrian interactions at intersections. Commonly used surrogate safety models, such as Time to Collision (TTC), are selected as benchmark models.



RESULTS show that the proposed model overcomes the limitations of the existing interaction-point-based models, and offers a ideal assessment of driving risks at intersections. Finally, the model is illustrated with a case study that assesses the risks in vehicle-pedestrian interactions in varied scenarios and the case study indicates that the VPIR model works well in evaluating vehicle-pedestrian interaction risks. This work can facilitate humanoid learning in the autonomous driving domain, and achieve an ideal evaluation of vehicle-pedestrian interaction risks for safe and efficient vehicle navigation through an intersection.

Language: en