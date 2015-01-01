|
Wang T, Ge YE, Wang Y, Chen W, Fu Q, Niu Y. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 206: e107727.
Abstract
Safety decisions for vehicles at an intersection rely on real-time, objective and continuous assessment of risks in vehicle-pedestrian interactions. Existing surrogate safety models, constrained by ideal assumptions of constant current speed and reliant on interaction points, often misjudge risks, and show inefficiency, inaccuracy and discontinuity. This work proposes a novel model for evaluation of those risks in vehicle-pedestrian interactions at intersections, which abstracts the pedestrian distribution density around a vehicle into a generalized model of driver-pedestrian interaction preferences. The introduction of two conceptions: 'driving risk index' and 'driving risk gradient,' facilitates the delineation of driving spaces for identifying safety-critical events. By means of the trajectory data from three intersections, model parameters are calibrated and a multidimensional vehicle-pedestrian interaction risk (VPIR) model is proposed to adapt the complex and dynamic characteristics of vehicle-pedestrian interactions at intersections. Commonly used surrogate safety models, such as Time to Collision (TTC), are selected as benchmark models.
Driving space; Intersection; Safety-critical event; Surrogate safety measures; Traffic conflict; Vehicle-pedestrian interaction risk model