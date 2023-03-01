|
Perz R, Dąbrowski I, Zakrzewski F, Kuminiarczyk M, Kopyt A. Acta of bioengineering and biomechanics 2023; 25(4): 121-132.
(Copyright © 2023)
39072454
PURPOSE: This research aimed to evaluate the biomechanical impact on a 3-year-old child's head during collisions with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), focusing on the effects of UAV mass, impact velocity, and impact direction, using the Head Injury Criterion (HIC) for assessment.
Language: en
Humans; Child, Preschool; Male; Aircraft; *Accidents, Traffic; head trauma; Biomechanical Phenomena; *Craniocerebral Trauma/physiopathology; collisions with humans; HIC; UAV threat; unmanned aircraft vehicles