Citation
Yang X, Jiang H, Yu P, Mei Q, Fernandez J, Gu Y. Acta of bioengineering and biomechanics 2023; 25(4): 23-34.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
39072459
Abstract
PURPOSE: Acute ankle sprain may affect ankle function during sport and daily activities. This study aimed to use vector coding technique to analyze the difference over time between injured and healthy lower limb during the first week of acute ankle sprain phase (P1) and post a 1-month recovery phase (P2) to understand the return-to-play coordination strategy in the lower extremity.
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Young Adult; Pilot Projects; Gait/physiology; *Ankle Injuries/physiopathology; *Lower Extremity/physiopathology; acute ankle sprain; coordination pattern; gait; kinematics; Return to Sport; Sprains and Strains/physiopathology; turning