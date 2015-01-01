Abstract

Suicide is a global public health concern, with increasing rates observed in various regions, including Iran. This study focuses on the province of Hamadan, Iran, where suicide rates have been on the rise. The research aims to predict factors influencing suicide outcomes by leveraging machine learning techniques on the Hamadan Suicide Registry Program data collected from 2016 to 2017. The study employs Naïve Bayes and Random Forest algorithms, comparing their performance to logistic regression.



RESULTS highlight the superiority of the Random Forest model. Based on the variable importance and multiple logistic regression analyses, the most important determinants of suicide outcomes were identified as suicide method, age, and timing of attempts, income, and motivation. The findings emphasize the cultural context's impact on suicide methods and underscore the importance of tailoring prevention programs to address specific risk factors, especially for older individuals. This study contributes valuable insights for suicide prevention efforts in the region, advocating for context-specific interventions and further research to refine predictive models and develop targeted prevention strategies.

Language: en