|
Citation
|
Matinnia N, Alafchi B, Haddadi A, Ghaleiha A, Davari H, Karami M, Taslimi Z, Afkhami MR, Yazdi-Ravandi S. Asian J. Psychiatry 2024; 100: e104183.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39079418
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is a global public health concern, with increasing rates observed in various regions, including Iran. This study focuses on the province of Hamadan, Iran, where suicide rates have been on the rise. The research aims to predict factors influencing suicide outcomes by leveraging machine learning techniques on the Hamadan Suicide Registry Program data collected from 2016 to 2017. The study employs Naïve Bayes and Random Forest algorithms, comparing their performance to logistic regression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Machine learning; Suicide method; Suicide outcomes