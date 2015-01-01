Abstract

BACKGROUND: Approximately 1.35 million people worldwide are killed in road accidents every year. Mandatory first aid training for learner drivers has been introduced in some European countries but no such requirements are in effect in Australia. The current study aimed to pilot and evaluate a first aid eLearning program for Australian learner drivers undertaking their mandated supervised driving hours.



METHODS: A total of 103 participants (M age = 20.57; 52.4% female, 96% completion rate) responded to an online survey immediately before and two weeks after completing the Learner Driver First Aid program. Participants completed measures of first aid self-efficacy, first aid knowledge, and attitudes towards first aid, and provided qualitative feedback on the program. Paired samples t-tests and Mann-Whitney U tests assessed improvements in first aid self-efficacy, knowledge, and attitudes, and qualitative feedback were analysed thematically.



RESULTS: Participants showed significant pre-post program improvements in first aid self-efficacy (p < .001) and first aid knowledge (p < .001); however, there were no significant changes in attitudes towards first aid (p = .028). Self-efficacy and knowledge improvements were significantly greater for those without prior first aid training (p < .001). Participants rated the usability of the online program favourably and most (93.2%) were satisfied or extremely satisfied with the program. Qualitative feedback suggested participants found the program to be accessible and interactive but noted concerns about the transfer of skills to the real-world context.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings provide support for the efficacy of online first aid training for Australian learner drivers. However, further improvements to the eLearning program based on participant feedback should be considered. This study recommends the Learner Driver First Aid program be refined and rolled out to the Australian public.

