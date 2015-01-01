SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Piao Z, Oh KS, Han E. BMC Geriatr. 2024; 24(1): e637.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12877-024-05207-7

PMID

39080555

PMCID

PMC11290277

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study analyzed the relationship between protective health behaviors and polypharmacy in individuals aged 65 years and older.

METHODS: We used data from a nationwide survey (KNHANES) from 2012 to 2016 in conjunction with the health insurance claims databases. A total of 3297 adults aged 65 or older were included in the study. Polypharmacy was defined as more than 30 prescription days in 6 months with five or more different drugs. Health-related behaviors (BMI, smoking, drinking, regular walking, and living alone) were extracted for 6 months before measuring polypharmacy. We used multivariable logistic regression on polypharmacy for each protective health behavior, as well as a composite score of protective health behavior. Subgroup analysis was also conducted by age and sex.

RESULTS: Among protective health behaviors, BMI < 25 (OR, 0.76; 95% CI, 0.66-0.88) and never smoking (OR, 0.78; 95% CI, 0.62-0.98) were associated with a lower risk of polypharmacy. Polypharmacy was significantly associated with BMI < 25 in both sex subgroups (male: OR, 0.71; 95% CI, 0.56-0.88; female: OR, 0.81; 95% CI, 0.67-0.99) and 65-79 subgroup (OR, 0.74; 95% CI, 0.63-0.86). The association between never smoking and polypharmacy was only significant in the 65-79 subgroup (OR, 0.71; 95% CI, 0.55-0.91). Participants with five protective health behaviors had a lower risk of polypharmacy than participants with zero or one health behavior, which was only statistically significant in the subgroup analysis of participants aged 65-79 years (OR, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.29-0.94).

CONCLUSIONS: This study finds that health behaviors such as obesity and smoking are associated with a higher risk of polypharmacy. Furthermore, we confirm that a high score of protective health behaviors is associated with a lower risk of polypharmacy. Our findings indicate the need for geriatric-centered management of protective health behaviors to prevent polypharmacy.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Aged, 80 and over; Cohort Studies; *Health Behavior/physiology; *Polypharmacy; BMI; Body Mass Index; Cohort study; Polypharmacy; Protective health behavior; Smoking; Smoking/epidemiology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print