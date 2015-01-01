Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are important factors for population mental and physical health. While considerable public health literature demonstrates the global relevance of ACEs, more recent research shows that benevolent childhood experiences (BCEs) might be important to consider in their direct and mitigating roles for psychological distress and other mental health outcomes. There is little evidence of latent class examinations involving both ACEs and BCEs among adults in western nations. The present study sought to replicate and extend prior literature by: (1) assessing the extent to which past latent class groupings reproduce in present samples, and (2) analyzing the association of latent classes of childhood experiences with psychological distress and suicidal thoughts and behaviours (STBs). We examined psychological distress (i.e., depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, general wellbeing) and STBs (i.e., suicidal ideation, self-harm ideation and behaviour, entrapment, and defeat).



METHOD: Data were drawn from two nationwide cross-sectional online survey studies in the United Kingdom. The first sample (N = 488) was drawn from a study on suicidal behaviour, and the second sample (N = 447) was from a study concerning risk for interpersonal violence.



RESULTS: Results largely replicated an existing four class solution of childhood experiences: Class 1 (Moderate ACEs/High BCEs; 17.6%), Class 2 (High ACEs/Moderate BCEs; 15.3%), Class 3 (Low ACEs/High BCEs; 48.3%), and Class 4 (Low ACEs/Moderate BCEs; 18.8%). Class 2 (High ACEs/Moderate BCEs) was associated with consistently worse psychological distress and STBs. Classes containing high BCEs (1 and 3) were characterized by generally lower levels of psychological distress and STBs.



CONCLUSIONS: Results affirm the potential value for jointly considering ACEs and BCEs to understand psychological distress and STBs. ACEs and BCEs may serve foundational roles in theories of suicide. The protective role of BCEs hypothesized in resiliency theory may be supported. Prevention practice and research implications are discussed.

