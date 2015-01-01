|
Cain SM, Rooney EA, Cacace S, Post A, Russell K, Rasmussen S, Baker JC, Cramer RJ. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2052.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39080601
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are important factors for population mental and physical health. While considerable public health literature demonstrates the global relevance of ACEs, more recent research shows that benevolent childhood experiences (BCEs) might be important to consider in their direct and mitigating roles for psychological distress and other mental health outcomes. There is little evidence of latent class examinations involving both ACEs and BCEs among adults in western nations. The present study sought to replicate and extend prior literature by: (1) assessing the extent to which past latent class groupings reproduce in present samples, and (2) analyzing the association of latent classes of childhood experiences with psychological distress and suicidal thoughts and behaviours (STBs). We examined psychological distress (i.e., depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, general wellbeing) and STBs (i.e., suicidal ideation, self-harm ideation and behaviour, entrapment, and defeat).
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs); Latent class analysis; Suicide; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; Psychological distress; Psychological Distress; *Suicidal Ideation; United Kingdom/epidemiology; *Adverse Childhood Experiences/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Latent Class Analysis; Benevolent childhood experiences (BCEs)