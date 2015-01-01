SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cain SM, Rooney EA, Cacace S, Post A, Russell K, Rasmussen S, Baker JC, Cramer RJ. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2052.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-024-19448-z

PMID

39080601

PMCID

PMC11290251

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are important factors for population mental and physical health. While considerable public health literature demonstrates the global relevance of ACEs, more recent research shows that benevolent childhood experiences (BCEs) might be important to consider in their direct and mitigating roles for psychological distress and other mental health outcomes. There is little evidence of latent class examinations involving both ACEs and BCEs among adults in western nations. The present study sought to replicate and extend prior literature by: (1) assessing the extent to which past latent class groupings reproduce in present samples, and (2) analyzing the association of latent classes of childhood experiences with psychological distress and suicidal thoughts and behaviours (STBs). We examined psychological distress (i.e., depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, general wellbeing) and STBs (i.e., suicidal ideation, self-harm ideation and behaviour, entrapment, and defeat).

METHOD: Data were drawn from two nationwide cross-sectional online survey studies in the United Kingdom. The first sample (N = 488) was drawn from a study on suicidal behaviour, and the second sample (N = 447) was from a study concerning risk for interpersonal violence.

RESULTS: Results largely replicated an existing four class solution of childhood experiences: Class 1 (Moderate ACEs/High BCEs; 17.6%), Class 2 (High ACEs/Moderate BCEs; 15.3%), Class 3 (Low ACEs/High BCEs; 48.3%), and Class 4 (Low ACEs/Moderate BCEs; 18.8%). Class 2 (High ACEs/Moderate BCEs) was associated with consistently worse psychological distress and STBs. Classes containing high BCEs (1 and 3) were characterized by generally lower levels of psychological distress and STBs.

CONCLUSIONS: Results affirm the potential value for jointly considering ACEs and BCEs to understand psychological distress and STBs. ACEs and BCEs may serve foundational roles in theories of suicide. The protective role of BCEs hypothesized in resiliency theory may be supported. Prevention practice and research implications are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs); Latent class analysis; Suicide; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; Psychological distress; Psychological Distress; *Suicidal Ideation; United Kingdom/epidemiology; *Adverse Childhood Experiences/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Latent Class Analysis; Benevolent childhood experiences (BCEs)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print