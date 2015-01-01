|
Ko AJ, Kim J, Park EC. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2045.
39080652
BACKGROUND: Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is a common anxiety disorder among adolescents, significantly impacting their concentration and learning capabilities. The connection between emotional well-being and sleep is well-established, and Korean adolescents are particularly prone to inadequate sleep. This study aimed to determine the association between sleep duration and GAD in Korean adolescents.
Humans; Risk Factors; Child; Female; Male; Adolescent; Sleep; Anxiety; Time Factors; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Anxiety Disorders/epidemiology; Differences in sleep duration between weekdays and weekends; KYRBS; Republic of Korea/epidemiology; Sleep/physiology; Social jet lag