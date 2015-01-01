Abstract

BACKGROUND: Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is a common anxiety disorder among adolescents, significantly impacting their concentration and learning capabilities. The connection between emotional well-being and sleep is well-established, and Korean adolescents are particularly prone to inadequate sleep. This study aimed to determine the association between sleep duration and GAD in Korean adolescents.



METHODS: This study was conducted using data from 106,513 adolescents aged 12-18 years. Data from the 2020-2022 Korea Youth Risk Behavior Survey were used. Sleep duration was classified into five groups, based on an average sleep duration of 7-7.9 h in adolescents. Social jet lag was defined as a misalignment between an individual's biological and social clocks. Differences in sleep duration between weekdays and weekends, social jet lag, and bedtime were each classified into three categories. Multiple logistic regression analysis was performed to evaluate the association between sleep duration and GAD.



RESULTS: Comparing the five groups classified based on sleep duration, adolescents in the groups that slept less experienced a significant increase in the odds of developing GAD (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]: boys: 1.10 in the 6.0-6.9-h group, 1.14 in the 5.0-5.9-h group, and 1.23 in the ≤ 4.9-h group; girls: 1.05 in the 6.0-6.9-h group, 1.19 in the 5.0-5.9-h group, 1.22 in the ≤ 4.9-h group). Adolescents with poor sleep quality experienced more frequent instances of inadequate sleep (aOR: boys: 2.51; girls: 2.43).



CONCLUSIONS: GAD is strongly associated with insufficient sleep. Consequently, it is imperative to assess and address GAD in adolescents with irregular sleep patterns.

Language: en