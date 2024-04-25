|
Janssens JJ, Kiekens G, Jaeken M, Kirtley OJ. Clin. Psychol. Rev. 2024; 113: e102467.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
39084142
Self-injurious thoughts and behaviours (SITBs) are a leading cause of death, and interpersonal processes (IPs) appear to play a role in SITBs. This systematic review synthesises the literature on IPs and SITBs in daily life and addresses four critical questions: (1) Which IPs have been assessed and how, (2) How are differences in IPs between individuals associated with SITBs?, (3) How are differences in IPs within individuals associated with SITBs? and (4) Do IPs relate differently to self-injurious thoughts than behaviours? Our review followed PRISMA guidelines and eligible literature was screened until 25 April 2024. We identified 58 Experience Sampling studies (32.76% daily-diary studies) of which most focused on IPs from major SITBs theories (e.g., thwarted belongingness) but largely used inconsistent operationalizations.
Suicide; Self-harm; Self-injury; Ecological momentary assessment; Experience sampling; Interpersonal processes