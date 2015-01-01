|
Trang K, Hiott C, Rahim AK, Rahman S, Wuermli AJ. Confl. Health 2024; 18(1): e48.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39080752
BACKGROUND: Rohingya refugees residing in Bangladesh have been exposed to profound trauma in addition to ongoing daily stressors of living in the refugee camps. Accurate assessments of mental health burden and their impact among this population require culturally sensitive tools that remain lacking in this context. The purpose of this study was to characterize salient cultural concepts of distress (CCDs), their causes, consequences, and approaches to treatment, among Rohingya refugees living in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, to help inform future measurement and intervention design.
Language: en