Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cardiac tamponade is a life-threatening compression of the heart caused by the accumulation of fluid in the pericardial sac. Although central venous catheters (CVCs) are essential in modern medicine, they carry a certain risk of complications including cardiac tamponade. CASE SUMMARY: A 12-year-old female was involved in a road accident reporting multiple severe traumatic injuries, including a left humerus fracture and subdural haemorrhage. After 2 days in the intensive care unit, she suddenly developed hypotension and cardiac tamponade was diagnosed. Analysis of the pericardial fluid showed high glucose levels comparable to the parenteral nutrition that she was receiving. Retraction of the CVC allowed resolution of the effusion.



DISCUSSION: Cardiac tamponade is a rare but serious adverse event after CVC insertion, mostly among younger patients. Awareness of this risk allows physicians to promptly recognize and treat this dangerous complication.

