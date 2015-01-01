Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Antipsychotic (AP) medications are extensively utilized for diverse psychiatric and non-psychiatric conditions, but they are associated with significant adverse effects in older adults. This expert opinion review provides an updated profile of adverse effects associated with AP medications in older adults.



AREAS COVERED: This review specifically examines real-world evidence for adverse events associated with antipsychotic use, including all-cause mortality, falls and fractures, diabetes, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events, acute kidney injury, venous thromboembolism/pulmonary embolism, extrapyramidal symptoms, and infections based on real-world evidence.



EXPERT OPINION: This comprehensive safety review of AP revealed multiple adverse events in older adults. All-cause mortality, more associated with typical APs than atypicals, underscores a dose-dependent risk, urging cautious prescribing practices and avoidance of typical APs. Falls/fractures associated with atypical APs highlight the importance of judicious dosing and close monitoring. Cardiovascular risks, particularly stroke, with antipsychotic use emphasize the need for vigilant monitoring. Extrapyramidal symptoms, more linked to typical APs, also pose a significant risk in older adults. Pneumonia and pulmonary embolism/venous thromboembolism demand cautious consideration of antipsychotics, prompting the need for additional real-world studies to inform clinical practice. Conflicting evidence on diabetes mellitus and acute kidney injury necessitates ongoing studies and further research in older adults.

