Abstract

BACKGROUND: Several learning modalities have been implemented to improve learning about Traumatic Dental Injuries (TDIs) worldwide. Free online courses about TDIs might be an effective and convenient approach for equipping Syrian dentists with essential competencies during the Syrian crisis. Therefore, this qualitative study with a descriptive phenomenological method was undertaken to explore the lived experience of Syrian dentists enrolled in an online course about TDIs and investigate areas requiring improvement.



METHODS: Ethical approval was obtained from the Faculty of Dentistry, Damascus University, and the University of Dundee. Educational contents of the TDI course were developed. About 10 dentists who completed the TDI course, were interviewed. The interviews were recorded, transcribed, and analyzed to identify emerging themes. Inductive thematic analysis was performed to extract all data.



RESULTS: About 10 clustered categories were first developed and this has led to the emergence of 3 themes that represent the lived experience including usefulness, challenges, and recommendations. Participants were so motivated and keen to take advantage of the course despite the personal, technical problems, and crisis-related challenges. TDIs course was effective for general and specialists despite the challenges they experienced. Factors that lead to effective TDIs courses as reported by participants were flexibility in time and location, interactivity with colleagues, other commitments, quantity and quality of content, easiness, and variety of virtual environment tools. Conversely, negative attitudes were linked to factors like lack of interest, unfamiliarity with the learning environment and tools, late participation, lack of confidence, anxiety about independent learning and insufficient interactivity and engagement tools.



CONCLUSION: Syrian dentists can benefit from online courses if constraints and various learning needs are addressed during the design and delivery of online courses. Future work is still required to identify other effective instructional modalities that equip Syrian dentists to overcome challenges and enhance their learning.

