Abstract

PURPOSE: Evidence on whether the immigrant health paradox (i.e., immigrants having better health than natives of nonmigrant background) extends to children and youth is mixed and often based on self-reported survey data. In this study, we use population-wide administrative microdata from Norwegian demographic and health registries to investigate health inequalities between adolescents with foreign-born and native-born parents, paying specific attention to variation across immigrant generations, origin countries, and types of diagnoses.



METHODS: In this registry-based study, we estimate differences in the likelihood of somatic and mental disorders using logistic regression and population-wide health records for adolescents aged 16-20 years (N = 616,835).



RESULTS: Child immigrants and native-born children of immigrants have fewer consultations for somatic and psychiatric diagnoses in adolescence compared to natives, while native-born children with mixed parental background have health outcomes more similar to natives. The differences are most pronounced for mental disorders. Differences across immigrant generations persist when stratifying by country of origin and when looking at specific diagnoses.



DISCUSSION: The findings support the existence of an immigrant health advantage, which we find across various psychiatric and somatic diagnoses and for most immigrant generations. A key task for future research is to explore specific mechanisms underlying these patterns and to address potential inequities in the quality of health care provided to immigrant-background youth.

Language: en