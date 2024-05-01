|
Citation
Evensen M, Cools S, Hermansen AS. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39078364
Abstract
PURPOSE: Evidence on whether the immigrant health paradox (i.e., immigrants having better health than natives of nonmigrant background) extends to children and youth is mixed and often based on self-reported survey data. In this study, we use population-wide administrative microdata from Norwegian demographic and health registries to investigate health inequalities between adolescents with foreign-born and native-born parents, paying specific attention to variation across immigrant generations, origin countries, and types of diagnoses.
Language: en
Keywords
Assimilation; Health inequality; Immigrant generation; Immigration