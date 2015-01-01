Abstract

Aggression refers to a wide range of behaviors with lasting individual and societal consequences. Recurrent, unplanned aggressive behavior is the core diagnostic criterion for intermittent explosive disorder (IED). In this study, we compared two behavioral measures of aggression in the laboratory: the Taylor Aggression Paradigm (TAP) and the Point-Subtraction Aggression Paradigm (PSAP). This sample (n = 528) included community participants who met DSM-5 criteria for IED (n = 156), met DSM-5 criteria for a nonaggressive psychiatric disorder (n = 205), or did not meet DSM-5 criteria for any psychiatric disorder (n = 167). All participants completed the TAP, a single-session PSAP, and relevant self-report measures. MANOVA analyses demonstrated differences between IED participants and nonaggressive participants; however, these group differences were no longer significant for the PSAP after including demographic variables. Correlation analyses found that the TAP and PSAP were positively related to one another and the composite variables associated with aggressive behavior (i.e., history of aggression, impulsivity, and propensity to experience anger) and; dependent correlations revealed that past aggression and trait anger were more strongly related to the TAP. Differences in TAP and PSAP outcomes may be partially attributed to operationalizations of aggression and methods of aggression and provocation. Further, as aggressive and nonaggressive participants differed on the PSAP somewhat mirroring the TAP, our results add to growing evidence of the validity of a single-session PSAP; further research is needed to fully establish single-session PSAP as a laboratory aggression task compared to the multi-session PSAP.

Language: en