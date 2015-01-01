|
Citation
Dashtkoohi M, Poursalehian M, Azadmanjir Z, Vaeidi M, Mohammadzadeh M, Sharif-Alhoseini M, Naghdi K, Moniri Asl M, Harrop J, Rahimi-Movaghar V. Arch. Iran. Med. 2024; 27(7): 357-363.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Academy of Medical Sciences of I.R. Iran)
DOI
PMID
39072383
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The National Spinal Cord Injury Registry of Iran (NSCIR-IR) and the National Trauma Registry of Iran (NTRI) were established to meet the data needs for research and assessing trauma status in Iran. These registries have a group of patients shared by both registries, and it is expected that some identical data will be collected about them. A general question arises whether the spinal cord injury registry can receive part of the common data from the trauma registry and not collect them independently.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Iran; Spinal cord injuries; Electronic health records; *Health Information Exchange/statistics & numerical data; *Registries; *Spinal Cord Injuries/epidemiology; Health information exchange; Trauma centers