Citation
Pinheiro-Junior EL, Alirahimi E, Peigneur S, Isensee J, Schiffmann S, Erkoc P, Fürst R, Vilcinskas A, Sennoner T, Koludarov I, Hempel BF, Tytgat J, Hucho T, von Reumont BM. BMC Biol. 2024; 22(1): e164.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
39075558
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The identification of novel toxins from overlooked and taxonomically exceptional species bears potential for various pharmacological applications. The remipede Xibalbanus tulumensis, an underwater cave-dwelling crustacean, is the only crustacean for which a venom system has been described. Its venom contains several xibalbin peptides that have an inhibitor cysteine knot (ICK) scaffold.
Keywords
Humans; Animals; Mice; *Potassium Channels/metabolism/genetics; Arthropod Venoms/chemistry; Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinases/metabolism/genetics; Electrophysiology; Evolution, Molecular; HCI screening; ICK; Knottin; MAP Kinase Signaling System/drug effects; Marine venoms; Phylogeny; Venomous crustaceans; Xibalbanus; Xibalbin1; Xibalbin13; Xibalbin2