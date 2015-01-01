Abstract

BACKGROUND: The process of transferring patients from small rural primary care facilities to referral facilities impacts the quality of care and effectiveness of the referral healthcare system. The study aimed to develop and evaluate the psychometric properties of a scale measuring requirements for effective rural emergency transfer.



METHODS: An exploratory sequential design was utilized to develop a scale designed to measure requirements for effective emergency transport. Phase one included a qualitative, interview study with 26 nursing transport providers. These transcripts were coded, and items developed for the proposed scale. Phase two included a content validity review by these 16 transport providers of the domains and items developed. Phase three included development and evaluation of psychometric properties of a scale designed to measure requirements for effective emergency transport. This scale was then tested initially with 84 items and later reduced to a final set of 58 items after completion by 302 transport nurses. The final scale demonstrated three factors (technology & tools; knowledge & skills; and organization). Each factor and the total score reported excellent scale reliability.



RESULTS: The initial item pool consisted of 84 items, generated, and synthesized from an extensive literature review and the qualitative descriptive study exploring nurses' experiences in rural emergency patient transportation. A two-round modified Delphi method with experts generated a scale consisting of 58 items. A cross-sectional study design was used with 302 nurses in rural clinics and health in four rural health districts. A categorical principal components analysis identified three components explaining 63.35% of the total variance. The three factors, technology, tools, personal knowledge and skills, and organization, accounted for 27.32%, 18.15 and 17.88% of the total variance, respectively. The reliability of the three factors, as determined by the Categorical Principal Component Analysis (CATPCA)'s default calculation of the Cronbach Alpha, was 0.960, 0.946, and 0.956, respectively. The RET Cronbach alpha was 0.980.



CONCLUSIONS: The study offers a three-factor scale to measure the effectiveness of emergency patient transport in rural facilities to better understand and improve care during emergency patient transport.

