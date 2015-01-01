|
Kimura R, Nomura S, Nagashima K, Sato Y. BMC Med. Res. Methodol. 2024; 24(1): e166.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39080523
BACKGROUND: Pocock-Simon's minimisation method has been widely used to balance treatment assignments across prognostic factors in randomised controlled trials (RCTs). Previous studies focusing on the survival outcomes have demonstrated that the conservativeness of asymptotic tests without adjusting for stratification factors, as well as the inflated type I error rate of adjusted asymptotic tests conducted in a small sample of patients, can be relaxed using re-randomisation tests. Although several RCTs using minimisation have suggested the presence of non-proportional hazards (non-PH) effects, the application of re-randomisation tests has been limited to the log-rank test and Cox PH models, which may result in diminished statistical power when confronted with non-PH scenarios. To address this issue, we proposed two re-randomisation tests based on a maximum combination of weighted log-rank tests (MaxCombo test) and the difference in restricted mean survival time (dRMST) up to a fixed time point τ , both of which can be extended to adjust for randomisation stratification factors.
Humans; Survival Analysis; Models, Statistical; *Proportional Hazards Models; *Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic/methods/statistics & numerical data; Data Interpretation, Statistical; MaxCombo test; Minimisation; Non-proportional hazards; Re-randomisation test; Research Design/statistics & numerical data; Restricted mean survival time; Survival analysis; Weighted log-rank test