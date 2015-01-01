Abstract

BACKGROUND: It remains unknown whether good neighbourhood perception can enhance the benefits of favourable built environment to physical activity. Moreover, the moderation pattern is less understood in developing countries.



OBJECTIVES: This work aims to examine the moderation effects of perceived neighbourhood safety and aesthetics on the relationship between built environment and time for recreational walking.



METHODS: We performed the examination using a sample of 760 residents in Fuzhou City, China. The Negative Binomial Regression Model was developed to examine the moderation roles of neighbourhood safety and aesthetics on the impact of built environment, adjusting for the effects of location, socioeconomic, personal preferences and social environment factors. Moreover, two sensitivity analyses were performed to test whether the moderators found are robust to the control of residential self-selection, and differential measures of conceptually-comparable aspects of built environment.



RESULTS: We found stronger associations of time for recreational walking with road density and proportion of parks and squares POIs for residents with high perception of neighbourhood safety, compared to those with low perception of neighbourhood safety. There was a greater effect of the proportion of parks and squares POIs, when perceived aesthetics was high than when perceived aesthetics was low. The findings of neighbourhood safety and aesthetics as moderator, were robust in the two sensitivity analyses. No significant moderation effect was found for land use diversity.



CONCLUSIONS: High perceived neighbourhood safety can magnify the positive effects of road connectivity and accessibility to parks and squares. Neighbourhood aesthetics positively moderates the association of time for recreational walking with accessibility to parks and squares. The findings emphasize the need to consider safety- and aesthetics-specific differences in estimates of built environment effects. Improvements in neighbourhood safety and aesthetics are key to effective interventions in built environment to better promote physical activity.

