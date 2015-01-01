Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study explores the relationship between PTSD symptoms and cognition in patients with persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS).



METHODS: Adults with PPCS presenting to a specialized brain injury clinic provided demographic and injury information and completed the PTSD checklist for DSM-5, Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale-7 (GAD-7) and Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9). The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) was used to screen for possible cognitive concerns. Multiple regression analysis (MLR) adjusting for age, sex, mechanism of injury, psychiatric history, number of previous concussions, months since most recent injury, and mental health questionnaire scores was used to determine associations between PTSD and cognition. Binomial logistic regression explored the relationship between domains of the MoCA and PCL-5 scores.



RESULTS: We found a negative correlation between MoCA scores, PCL-5 (ρ=-0.211, p = 0.009) and PHQ-9 (ρ=-0.187, p = 0.021) in patients with PPCS and collinearity of PCL-5 and PHQ-9 scores. Significantly higher Arousal and Reactivity cluster scores within the PCL-5 were associated with poorer scores on naming and abstract tasks on the MoCA.



CONCLUSION: The association between specific PCL-5 clusters and lower MoCA scores may represent a viable target for psychotherapeutic and psychopharmacologic intervention in patients with cognitive changes associated with PPCS.

Language: en