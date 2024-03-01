|
St-Arnaud V, Chicoine AX, Tardif JC, Busseuil D, D'Antono B. CJC pediatric and congenital heart disease 2024; 3(3): 87-97.
(Copyright © 2024)
39070955
BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma has been associated with greater psychological and physical morbidity, including a greater risk of developing coronary artery disease (CAD). Emotional dysregulation and increased body mass index (BMI) may be involved. This study evaluated whether (1) childhood maltreatment is associated with a higher BMI at study onset and with greater increases in BMI 5 years later among older adults with CAD or other chronic illnesses; (2) sex and/or CAD status moderate these results; and (3) baseline symptoms of anxiety, depression, and perceived stress (emotional dysregulation) mediate the association between childhood maltreatment and BMI at follow-up.
